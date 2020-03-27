Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $820.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler to $820.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tesla from $710.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.58.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $18.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $509.63. 7,999,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,400,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.52, a PEG ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.49. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tesla by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

