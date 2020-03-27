Piper Sandler Weighs in on CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:CFB opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $39.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

