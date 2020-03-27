Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Busey Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for First Busey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.91 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.78%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of BUSE opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Busey has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Busey by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First Busey by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Busey by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robin N. Elliott purchased 2,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins purchased 2,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,800 shares of company stock worth $246,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

