Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Financial Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.91.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $14.09. 47,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,285. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. First Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,252,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,062,000 after acquiring an additional 691,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,463,000 after purchasing an additional 217,679 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,379,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after purchasing an additional 297,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,539,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 130,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

