Piper Sandler Weighs in on Horizon Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.92 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBNC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $403.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 353,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 92,917 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $7,116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $72,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,278.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

