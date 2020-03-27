Piper Sandler Weighs in on OFG Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for OFG Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OFG Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of OFG opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $533.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.68. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,185 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,163,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 829,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 47,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after buying an additional 96,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $72,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin Perez bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $145,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,954 shares of company stock valued at $503,222 in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

