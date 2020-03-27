Piper Sandler Weighs in on Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.68. 8,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,544. The stock has a market cap of $426.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $39.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.10 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,711 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,453 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.