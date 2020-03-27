Pirl Market Capitalization Reaches $360,429.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $360,429.00 and approximately $7,296.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 67,287,858 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.