PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0186

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 71.4% against the US dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a market cap of $692,013.64 and approximately $364,974.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,658.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.96 or 0.03378368 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00674968 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018648 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

