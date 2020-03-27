PL Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Comerica makes up approximately 1.6% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Comerica worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Comerica by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,652. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. DA Davidson reissued an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.68.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

