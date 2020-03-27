PL Capital Advisors LLC Invests $12.46 Million in Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 310,796 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,000. Evans Bancorp makes up approximately 3.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 6.31% of Evans Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 83,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $763,000.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Hovde Group raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $57,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,022.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,102 shares of company stock worth $163,645.

Evans Bancorp stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.06. 6,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,072. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.