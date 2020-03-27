PL Capital Advisors LLC Sells 300,000 Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

PL Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Independent Bank Co.(MI) accounts for 3.8% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.75% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 18,309 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 226,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.89. 129,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,217. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBCP shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Patrick J. Ervin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Also, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928 over the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

