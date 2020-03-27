PlatinumBAR 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $64.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $3,727.53 and $64.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.