PlayChip Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $4.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00050499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.10 or 0.04869242 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00064800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00036664 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003463 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

