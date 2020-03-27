PlayGame Reaches Market Capitalization of $124,515.86 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $124,515.86 and approximately $287.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.02563516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00195189 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

