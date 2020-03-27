Playkey Price Tops $0.0221 on Major Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $307,024.35 and $16,558.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.02566157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00193967 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041361 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00033731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

