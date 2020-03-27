Plexus (LON:POS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plexus (LON:POS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (2.75) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Plexus stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 10.65 ($0.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.58. Plexus has a 12 month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 58 ($0.76).

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides oil and gas engineering services. The Company is engaged in marketing a friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads and connectors, named POS-GRIP. The Company is involved in the sale of its POS-GRIP technology and associated products; the rental of wellheads utilizing the POS-GRIP technology, and service, including assisting with the commissioning and on-going service requirements of its equipment.

