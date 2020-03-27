PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $107.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s previous close.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.85. 87,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,994. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.