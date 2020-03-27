POA Network (POA) Price Hits $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One POA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About POA Network

Get POA Network alerts:

POA Network is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.