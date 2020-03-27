POA (POA) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.93 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, Binance and Bancor Network. During the last week, POA has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. POA has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $219,595.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

