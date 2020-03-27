Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 151,510 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,510 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of Sally Beauty worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,453 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 643,502 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $9,052,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $6,429,000.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $61,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,130.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

NYSE SBH traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.38. 1,800,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

