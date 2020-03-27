Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 57,170 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 291.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,372,000. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,234,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,496 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,398,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,921 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,883. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $25,881.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

