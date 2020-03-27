Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,049,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.93% of American Axle & Manufact. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

AXL traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $3.78. 2,972,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $462.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.51.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director James A. Mccaslin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,886.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.