Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 618.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,439 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

ED traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $77.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,166. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.30. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

