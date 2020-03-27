Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 27,334.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,338 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.40% of Arcosa worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACA traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.38. 270,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,385. Arcosa Inc has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

