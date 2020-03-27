Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7,057.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,635 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Generac worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $90,023,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after acquiring an additional 405,089 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 359,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 233,828 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,933,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 180,122 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNRC traded down $7.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.96. 874,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.22. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,400 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

