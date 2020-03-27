Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 353.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,312 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Skechers USA worth $11,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Skechers USA by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,090. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Skechers USA’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

