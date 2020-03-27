Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 103,246 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 1,084.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,246 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.38% of Wingstop worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Wingstop by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

WING traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.56. The company had a trading volume of 890,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,060. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 112.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.82. Wingstop Inc has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.