Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 114,226 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1,584.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 114,226 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of Monro worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Monro by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Monro by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Monro by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Monro by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period.

MNRO stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 351,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,465. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. Monro Inc has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

