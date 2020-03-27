Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 170,378 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,378 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Virtu Financial worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from to in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. 1,279,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.46 and a beta of -0.67.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.