Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,226,000 after purchasing an additional 112,878 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,970,000 after purchasing an additional 329,401 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.93. 1,240,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.38. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.02.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

