Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $10.41 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 14,292.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,067 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.33% of Select Medical worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 426.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Select Medical by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. 1,067,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

