Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129,630 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Smartsheet worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,145,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,453.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 165,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $7,273,237.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,964.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,081 shares of company stock worth $18,999,355. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 1,029,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,513. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

