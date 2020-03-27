Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 119,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.57% of Chiasma worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHMA. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $373,124.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

CHMA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 214,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.09. Chiasma Inc has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Chiasma Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHMA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chiasma from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Chiasma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

