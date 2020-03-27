Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,130 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.38% of Repay worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Repay by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $16,265,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Repay by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,245,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 568,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,669,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $4,008,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. 440,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

