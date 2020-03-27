Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,484 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of DXC Technology worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,838,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 588,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,110,000 after buying an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

DXC traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,387,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $67.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.