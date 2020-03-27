Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 90,861 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.71% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

PLAY traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,568,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

