Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.79. 4,446,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,184. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.07. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.