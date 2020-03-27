Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $8.84 Million Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1,428.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,220 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.42% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,412. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.90 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

