Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $9.07 Million Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 335,466 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of First American Financial worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

FAF traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.82. 1,274,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,994. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

