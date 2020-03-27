Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $9.35 Million Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,459 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 341,325 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIMO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,818,114 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $193,617,000 after acquiring an additional 68,015 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $44,387,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,504,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $18,145,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 249,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 230,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,813. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

