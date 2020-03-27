Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $9.86 Million Stock Holdings in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725,394 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of Redfin worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 63,073 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 660,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.09. 2,236,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,916. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. Redfin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $945,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $261,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,500 shares of company stock worth $1,790,240 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.