Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 8,823.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,716 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.94% of Cars.com worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Cars.com by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,222,000 after buying an additional 3,822,551 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 832,482 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,359,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,837,000 after buying an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after buying an additional 380,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 1,266.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,673,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of Cars.com stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $277.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.35. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 16,600 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $95,782.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan Wiener purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $171,254. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.