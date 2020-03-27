Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 1,959.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,702 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of IQIYI worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $82,479,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 10,197.9% in the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after buying an additional 1,817,973 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,804,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,101,000 after buying an additional 1,267,202 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,440,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,963,000 after buying an additional 909,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 925,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 743,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQ. HSBC raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. CLSA raised shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.48.

Shares of IQIYI stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,722,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,802. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. IQIYI Inc has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

