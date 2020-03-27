Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $10.75 Million in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,748,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of IDEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.70.

NYSE IEX traded up $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.18. The company had a trading volume of 860,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,220. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.38. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. IDEX’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

