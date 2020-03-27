Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $8.01 Million in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 289,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.01% of Axonics Modulation Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 15,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $586,719.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,599.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,327 shares of company stock worth $14,314,286 in the last ninety days. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AXNX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 309,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of -1.65.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The company had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.