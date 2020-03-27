Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $8.15 Million in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Varian Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 727,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VAR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

In other news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $6,533,833 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded down $7.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.97. 984,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,013. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.