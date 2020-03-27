Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP traded down $9.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.30. The company had a trading volume of 340,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,406. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

