Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,153 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.17. 1,122,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,605. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.63. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

