Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $10.48 Million Investment in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 414,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.66.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 136,620 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $4,583,601.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $3,882,942.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,743.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,007 shares of company stock worth $22,288,040 in the last quarter.

NYSE DT traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,824. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

